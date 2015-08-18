Drake finally addressed the shootings at his after party through a heartfelt letter

After almost two weeks of silence since a deadly shooting at an after party hosted by Drake, the superstar Canadian rapper finally expressed his emotions about the violence.

“The last few days I have been in a moral bind,” he said in a blog post on his website Friday.

Two people were killed and three were injured on August 4 at an event following Drake’s widely known concert held in Toronto every year, OVO Fest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event was advertised as “the official OVO fest after-party, hosted by Drake with music by Charlie B.”

It is still unclear whether or not Drake was in the club at the time of the shooting. Violence also broke out at the event in 2014, leaving one man hospitalized.

In the letter, Drake spoke to the fact that he wanted to respond to the violence earlier but his “trusted advisors” were worried his words would be taken out of context.

“However, today I am choosing to follow my heart,” he said.

“I stare into the eyes of so many young people and I wish to see them all shine as bright as they possibly can in this lifetime,” he wrote in the letter. “I encourage my generation to show as much value and gratitude as you can for the lives we have been gifted.”

Drake also gave his love to the families of both victims killed in the shooting — Duvel Hibbert, 23, and Ariela Navarro-Fenoy, 26. “My deepest condolences go out to the Navarro-Fenoy and Hibbert families for their loss of Ariela and Duvel.”

The rapper, who is known for being synonymous with Toronto ended the letter asking citizens of his city to come together, and referencing the city’s family feel.

“Although Toronto is globally viewed as a major city, at the core we are still a small close-knit community, and it is our public responsibility to ensure the safety and well being of one another,” he wrote. “We need each other to further our communities for generations to come.”

You can read Drake’s letter in full here.

