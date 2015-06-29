I've never watched anime before -- but this new 'Dragonball Z' movie looks like a blast

Anime may seem like it only reaches a small group of people that go crazy for it, but it’s actually incredibly popular. And watching this new trailer for the new “Dragonball Z” movie you can get an idea of why. It may be a cartoon but the trailer feels like a preview for a summer blockbuster popcorn movie.

I’ve never watched anime or really been into it, but this trailer may change my mind! It looks like a wild ride and a ton of fun.

“Dragonball Z: Resurrection F” is a limited theatrical event, showing August 4-12.

Here’s the Facebook post from the Dragonball Z Facebook page with lots more information:



Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of FUNimation.



