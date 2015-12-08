Watch this master sushi chef create a dragon sushi roll

Making sushi is hard enough, but making sushi that looks like art is even harder.

Chef Davy Devaux makes it look easy though. In this video, he creates a sushi roll that looks like a dragon.

Here’s how Devaux does it: he makes a regular roll with rice, seaweed, tempura shrimp and avocado, and then adds a long layer of eel on top. The final touches include more seaweed, two octopus suckers for the dragon’s eyes, red peppers for ears, whiskers from the head of a shrimp, and cucumber for garnish.

The resulting roll looks so amazing, you won’t want to eat it!

See more of Devaux’s videos here, and some of his unique recipes here.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Carl Mueller

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.