French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi attended an open-air show on Sunday to honour the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. And they did it in a very interesting way.

Produced by Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.