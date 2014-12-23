Get The World's #1 Speech Recognition Software For Mac And PC [50% Off]

It’s proven that sitting all day is killing you, and keyboards and mice can give you carpal tunnel. One way to break free from your desk is through voice recognition software.

Computer dictation can be hit and miss, but Dragon has managed to squeeze 99.9% accuracy into Dragon Dictate for Mac 4, and a similar level into Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 for PC — which might be even more accurate than your keyboard. Both are fully headset compatible, and you can set up custom lists with apps.

In addition to being able to “write” documents aloud, Dictate for Mac actually allows you to control the other apps on your OS X machine, meaning you can create new documents and send tweets hands-free. Other cool options include the ability to convert pre-recorded audio files into editable text, and the use of voice shortcuts to expand small snippets into often-used longer clauses.

NaturallySpeaking can speak your words back to you for “proof-hearing”, and improve its own accuracy by analysing your documents. Furthermore, you can even use an iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad equipped with Dragon’s app as a remote mic.

Both Dictate for Mac and NaturallySpeaking are available in English, English – UK, French, and German languages.

