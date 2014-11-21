Draghi Just Deliberately Tanked The Euro

European Central Bank boss Mario Draghi is speaking today at a banking conference in Frankfurt, and he has one central message: we have to bring inflation back up, now.

It’s one of Draghi’s most forthright speeches, with one exceptional snippet: “It is essential to bring back inflation to target and without delay.”

Draghi added: “We have to be very watchful that low inflation does not start percolating through the economy in ways that further worsen the economic situation.” You can take a look at the full text of the speech here.

The whole thing is heavy on discussion of the eurozone’s low inflation, as Twitter’s Lorcan Roche Kelly notes:

Can you spot the theme in today’s speech from @ecb Draghi http://t.co/mh6c4Jysk9 pic.twitter.com/lSPnGYVnK2

— Lorcan Roche Kelly (@LorcanRK) November 21, 2014

And the markets are reacting.

Here’s the euro plunging against the dollar as Draghi’s speech was released:

