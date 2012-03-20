Drag Queens Make Hilarious 'Commercial' Taking On Chick-Fil-A's Anti-Gay Funding—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In a parody video of Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On,” drag queens Willam Belli, Detox, and Vicky Vox have created this hilarious “commercial” taking on Chick-fil-A’s $2 million funding of anti-gay groups.

Lynx (the UK version of Axe) is sponsoring panda mating season at Edinburgh Zoo.

After the cancellation of The Rosie Show, Oprah’s OWN has laid off 30 staff members.

Nascar is on the lookout for a new agency that will help increase its popularity among a young and multicultural audience, Ad Age reports. Jump, which has led the Nascar account since 2005, will compete against three or four other agencies in an upcoming review.

Atlantic Media has made Gawker alum Chris Batty the publisher of its planned global business site. Batty will lead ad sales.

Thom Gruhler has left McCann to become the VP of Windows phone marketing at Microsoft.

Mauro Cavalletti is leaving Mullen after less than a year due to “serious family health issues” in his country of origin, Brazil.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.