The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 6 of the NFL season

Week 6 of the NFL season is here.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

This week, we like Matt Ryan, Phillip Lindsay, Alshon Jeffery, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week, our picks included running back Sony Michel, wide receiver Allen Robinson, and quarterback Kirk Cousins, all of whom finished as top-1o players at their position.

This week, we’re back at it, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 6 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Matt Ryan, $US6,400

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons may be off to another disappointing start to the season, but Matt Ryan has been plenty pleasing to fantasy players, averaging 21.5 fantasy points per week to sit as the sixth-best quarterback in the league.

This week, Ryan is facing a Cardinals defence that has looked like one of the worst in the league in a must-win game. He’s a little pricier than quarterbacks we usually like to put in this spot, but at $US6,400, Ryan still feels like a great value for your lineup this week.

RB: Phillip Lindsay, $US5,300

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Lindsay has scored 27 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring two of the past three weeks. The Titans aren’t a great matchup as a rushing defence, but they’re not a horrible one either, and with this game in Denver, maybe Lindsay can take advantage of a few gassed defenders for a big play or two.

RB: Malcolm Brown, $US4,300

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Rams listed running back Todd Gurley as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. The San Francisco defence has been a force so far this year, but the Rams have scored 69 points over the past two weeks, and getting their starting running back for just $US4,300 is a steal for daily fantasy players.

WR: Alshon Jeffery, $US5,800

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Alshon Jeffery hasn’t had a breakout game yet this year. After a hot start in Week 1, an injury left Jeffery out of the starting lineup for a bit and working a light schedule for the past two weeks. It feels like he might finally have his legs back under him, and against the Vikings could be due to go off.

WR: DJ Chark, $US5,500

Mike McCarn/AP

DJ Chark is one of the best wide receivers in all of fantasy football. In two road games so far this year, the Saints have given up an average of 335 passing yards. If this game turns into something of a shootout, you’ll want Chark in your lineup.

WR: DeVante Parker, $US4,200

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

No one is rushing to get Miami Dolphins players into their fantasy lineups, but DeVante Parker could be a sneakily fantastic pick this week thanks to his matchup against Washington. As inept as the Dolphins have looked so far this year, they’re coming off of a bye week, and the offence has looked more consistent since Josh Rosen took over.

Parker is a big-play threat, and the Dolphins have found themselves in desperate need of a few of those a game.

TE: Gerald Everett, $US3,600

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald Everett has averaged nearly 20 points per game over the past two weeks as he’s become a more and more important part of the Rams offensive attack. After the dominant performance of the 49ers defence last week, expect Los Angeles to rely on some quick throws to move the ball – a decision that should work to Everett’s benefit.

DEF: Denver Broncos, $US3,100

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

If you dismiss their Week 1 performance against the Browns, the Tennessee Titans offence has averaged just 14 points per game over the past four weeks.

This Sunday, they travel to Mile High stadium to play a Broncos team that has looked far better than their 1-4 record would indicate.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

