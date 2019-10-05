The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 5 of the NFL season

Frank Victores/AP This week, we like Kirk Cousins, Golden Tate, Tyler Eifert, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 5 of the NFL season is here.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week, our picks included running back Wayne Gallman and tight end Will Dissly, who both far outperformed their expected value at their listed prices.

This week, we’re back at it, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 5 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Kirk Cousins, $US5,300

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins is good against bad teams and bad against good teams. After getting called out by wide receiver Adam Thielen for missing his deep throws, Cousins is in a great spot to bounce back against a dismal Giants defence that has allowed 280 passing yards per game so far this season.

RB: Sony Michel, $US5,500

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick’s tendency to operate with a running back by committee can be frustrating for fantasy players, but facing off against Washington this week, it’s worth the gamble. After Tom Brady’s questionable performance in Week 4, look for the Patriots to establish the run with Sony Michel in order to free Brady up for big plays later in the game.

RB: Jordan Howard, $US5,100

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Howard was the third-highest scoring running back in fantasy in Week 4, going off for three total touchdowns in the Eagles win over the Packers. While he’s still splitting carries with rookie Miles Sanders, Howard clearly established himself as Philadelphia’s best option at the goal line – a place the Eagles offence expects to be more than a few times this Sunday against the Jets.

WR: Allen Robinson, $US5,600

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Robinson is still a top receiver in the league in terms of pure talent, and there’s a chance that with Mitch Trubisky out with injury, he once again gets a chance to shine with Chase Daniel now at quarterback for the Bears. Robinson has yet to have a breakout fantasy day this season, but his price is low enough this week that he feels worth the risk.

WR: Phillip Dorsett, $US4,900

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Again, with the Patriots facing off against Washington this week, it’s a good time to get any New England players you believe in into your daily fantasy lineups. Phillip Dorsett has been a regular target for Tom Brady this season, and might get lucky with a score or two on Sunday if this game turns into a rout.

WR: Golden Tate, $US4,600

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Taking a player in his first game back from injury or suspension is always a risk, but the Giants have been in need of a receiver for some time, and I expect Daniel Jones to target Golden Tate early and often this Sunday.

TE: Tyler Eifert, $US3,300

Frank Victores/AP

Tyler Eifert and the Cincinnati Bengals play the Arizona Cardinals this week. No team has given up more points to opposing tight ends than the Cardinals so far this year. Eifert has been far from a stud this year, but Sunday could be a big day for him.

DEF: Tennessee Titans, $US3,000

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans defence has yet to give up more than 20 points in a game so far this year. This week, they play a Buffalo Bills team that might not yet have quarterback Josh Allen back from concussion protocol. If you don’t have the money to splurge on the Patriots defence in Washington, the Titans are a solid backup plan this week.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

