The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 1 of the NFL season

Week 1 of the NFL season features a full slate of games on Sunday.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

This week, Insider expects Phillip Rivers, Antonio GIbson, and DeSean Jackson to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Football season kicks off in full this Sunday, much to the delight of fantasy football players around the world.

While most fantasy enthusiasts have settled their drafts already, those that take part in daily fantasy leagues like DraftKings and FanDuel are still toiling away to set the perfect lineup before kickoff.

Daily fantasy is all about finding value. With a limited budget at your disposal, the most important part of building your lineup is finding players who are cheap to add but could put up a big performance that pays off beyond their listed price. If you can find enough value in players with lower costs, you’ll have more budget to spend elsewhere in your lineup to load up on studs.

With this in mind, below are some potential value plays for Week 1 daily fantasy players.

QB: Phillip Rivers, $US6,000

Rivers makes his debut with the Indianapolis Colts against a Jacksonville Jaguars defence that no one expects much from this year.

Rivers knows how to get off to a hot start – he has thrown for more than 757 yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions in his past two season openers.

RB: Josh Jacobs, $US6,800

At $US6,800, Jacobs isn’t as cheap a “value” play as one might normally look for, but given the opportunity the Raiders running back has this weekend, he’s worth putting in your lineup.

The Carolina Panthers had one of the worst rushing defences in the league last year, and with a new coaching staff in place, they will likely have a few kinks to work out in the opening game.

RB: Antonio Gibson, $US4,000

Given that we’ve never seen Gibson on an NFL field before, taking the Washington running back is something of a risk. That said, Washington was confident enough in Gibson’s abilities to let veteran running back Adrian Peterson go, so he seems destined to become a big part of the team’s game plan.

If he comes through with a big game this week, there’s a chance you’ll never get him at this price again.

WR: Henry Ruggs III, $US5,100

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden loves to play with his new toys, and speedy rookie Henry Ruggs III is the most exciting prospect he’s added to the roster since taking over the team.

Gruden has likely already drawn up at least a couple of plays designed specifically to set Ruggs up for a long touchdown. Hopefully they can connect.

WR: Allen Lazard, $US4,900

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have many weapons in Green Bay, so he’ll have to use the ones at his disposal. Rodgers is close with Lazard, and he leaned on the young receiver more and more as the 2019 season went on. Should that relationship continue to grow, Lazard could be a huge part of the Packers offence this year.

WR: DeSean Jackson, $US4,900

Jackson’s 2019 season was spoiled by injury, but he was able to compete in full health in one game: the Eagles’ season opener against Washington. In that game, Jackson finished with eight receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Eagles to a comeback win.

With Philadelphia still dealing with some injuries at wide receiver, look for Jackson to have a repeat performance of his big game last year.

TE: Jack Doyle, $US3,600

If Phillip Rivers is going to have a big game for the Colts, he’ll have to throw his touchdowns to someone, and Doyle feels like the perfect target in the new offence.

It would be understandable to splurge on one of the premier tight ends that cost a bit more, but if you find yourself short on dollars while filling out your lineup, Doyle is a value pick and could find the end zone.

DEF: Detroit Lions, $US2,700

If you want to pay the extra money to get the Bills defence in your lineup, we wouldn’t blame you. But if you need that money for other positions in your lineup, the Detroit Lions defence is facing Mitch Trubisky in what should be an ugly game.

