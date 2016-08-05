NY Gov. Cuomo signs law making DraftKings, Fan Duel and daily fantasy sports legal in New York

Leading daily fantasy sports (DFS) operators DraftKings and FanDuel received some great news today — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a state law legalizing the multibillion-dollar industry in one of the largest DFS markets in the country.

Both site operators had suspended play in New York after State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sued them for violating state law. He contended DFS violated state gambling laws because DFS is based on luck, not strategy.

With the bill’s passage, Gov. Cuomo and the state legislature seem to have fallen on the side of the argument that DFS is indeed a game a skill (or they might just want the lucrative tax revenues… who knows?).

Late last year, we dove deep into the world of DFS to answer that very question — is it gambling? In this special report, Business Insider’s Andrew Stern talked to casual players, full-time professionals, players who’ve lost big, and gambling experts to find out.

Executive Producer: Diane Galligan

Producer & Reporter: Andrew Stern

Cinematography: Sam Rega

