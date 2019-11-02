The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 9 of the NFL season

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports This week, we like Derek Carr, Cole Beasley, and Derrick Henry, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 9 of the NFL season is here.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week was a solid one for our DraftKings value picks, with DK Metcalf and Jordan Howard both finishing with big days.

This week, we’re back at it again, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 9 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Derek Carr, $US5,500

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders are playing their first home game in more than a month. They’re facing a Lions defence that has the second-worst defence in the NFL in terms of total yards. Look for Carr to put on a show in a shootout in front of Raider Nation.

RB: Derrick Henry, $US5,700

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have given up more rushing touchdowns than any team in the NFL at the halfway point of the season. If there was ever an opportunity for a breakout day from Derrick Henry, this is it.

RB: Devin Singletary, $US4,700

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have a ton of success on offence last week against the Eagles, but one encouraging performance came from running back Devin Singletary, who got involved in both the passing and rushing game. This week against Washington, Singletary should have an opportunity for a much bigger day.

WR: DK Metcalf, $US5,700

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

DK Metcalf was one of our value picks from last week and rewarded daily fantasy players with two touchdowns against the Falcons on Sunday. While it might be a tough performance to replicate, we’re backing Metcalf for another big day this week against the Buccaneers.

WR: Danny Amendola, $US4,700

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Amendola caught all eight of his targets on Sunday, going off for 95 yards against the Giants. This week, the Lions take on the Raiders in what could potentially turn into a shootout, and Amendola could be set for another big day, especially if Oakland’s attention is focused on shutting down fellow speedster Kenny Golladay.

WR: Cole Beasley, $US4,100

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo’s offence might be one to consider for stacking a few players on your daily fantasy lineup this week thanks to their matchup against Washington. While Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, and John Brown are also solid plays, at $US4,100, Cole Beasley might be the best value in the game for his price.

TE: T.J. Hockenson, $US3,700

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Hockenson hasn’t been the breakout player he looked like he could potentially be after his huge 131-yard debut against the Cardinals.

Thankfully, this week he’s playing a Raiders defence that has given up as many fantasy points against tight ends than almost any in the league. If you still have faith Hockenson could become elite, this is the game to get on board.

DEF: Philadelphia Eagles, $US3,000

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles defence had been a problem for most of the NFL season so far, but on Sunday, they proved they can be a problem to other teams as well. With the Bears visiting Philadelphia this week, a bet on the Eagles defence is a bet against Mitch Trubisky, and betting against Mitch Trubisky feels pretty good right now.

