The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 8 of the NFL season

AP Photo/Ron Schwane This week, we like Carson Wentz, DK Metcalf, Eric Ebron, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 8 of the NFL season is here.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week was a rough one for our DraftKings value picks, with the likes of Auden Tate and Luke Willson finishing with disappointing days.

But we’re back at it with a fresh mind this week, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 8 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Carson Wentz, $US5,600

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles offence has struggled lately, managing just 10 points last week against the Dallas Cowboys. There have been rumours of dissent within the locker room, but this week’s game against the Bills feels like one that the team comes together for and puts up some points.

The Bills defence has been sharp so far this season, but they haven’t had the toughest of schedules yet, and Wentz will be one of the best passers they have faced.

RB: Ty Johnson, $US4,900

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Johnson is expected to step into the starting role for the Lions after Kerryon Johnson was sent to the IR. We don’t know much about how the rookie running back’s game will translate to the NFL, but if he winds up performing at an elite level, this is the last time you’ll ever see his price this cheap. He might be a boom-or-bust addition to your lineup, but if you’re in it to win it, start Johnson this week.

RB: Jordan Howard, $US4,600

Matt Rourke/AP

The market for affordable running backs is pretty brutal this week – I’d recommend splurging on elite talent at the position and filling out with some of our value plays elsewhere. But if you’re in desperate need of another cheap RB, I’ll take Jordan Howard and double-down on my bet that the Eagles are scoring some points this week.

WR: DK Metcalf, $US5,000

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

DK Metcalf leads the NFL in end-zone targets through seven weeks. With every game, his rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson develops, and Metcalf has quickly turned into a top weapon for the Seattle offence. This week against the Falcons, he should have an opportunity for a big day.

WR: Emmanuel Sanders, $US4,600

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Sanders is set to play his first game with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, joining the team via trade from the Denver Broncos.

It’s never easy to bank on a player in his first start with a team, as we don’t yet know how Sanders will fit into the 49ers offence, but we’re going to back him on Sunday and have faith that head coach Kyle Shanahan looks to get him involved immediately.

WR: Keke Coutee, $US4,100

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

The Raiders are just one game from returning to Oakland after a stretch that’s kept them away from home for six weeks. They’re no pushovers, but tired legs might be susceptible to a few big plays, and Keke Coutee is more than capable of taking advantage.

TE: Eric Ebron, $US3,400

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Eric Ebron has had a pretty quiet year so far from a fantasy perspective, but last week made one of the best catches, snagging a one-handed touchdown out of the back of the end zone.

Catches like that give me faith that Ebron has a breakout game in him somewhere.

DEF: Oakland Raiders, $US1,500

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

As we already mentioned, the Raiders are surely pretty tired from their extended road trip, and playing their defence in daily fantasy is surely a risky proposition. That said, at this price, it feels like it’s a risk worth taking.

If you get to the end of your lineup and have enough money to afford a $US3,000 defence, by all means take your pick. But going total bargain bin on the Raiders this week gives you a significant extra amount of cash to play with.

