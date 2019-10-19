The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 7 of the NFL season

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports This week, we like Matt Breida, John Brown, Allen Lazard, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 7 of the NFL season is here.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.



Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week, we gave out Matt Ryan, who finished as the top-scoring quarterback in all of fantasy, as well as Phillip Lindsay and Alshon Jeffery, both of whom had monster days for your daily fantasy lineup.

This week, we’re back at it, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 7 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Gardner Minshew, $US5,400

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew Mania cooled a bit last week in the Jaguars’ loss to the Saints, but this week’s game against the Bengals provides a solid bounce-back opportunity for Jacksonville. If you ever believed in Minshew’s talent, this is a good week to back him with a favourable matchup facing off against a shaky defence.

RB: Matt Breida, $US5,300

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has one of the worst run defences in the league, and the 49ers sound eager to run up the score on the former employer of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

While the San Francisco backfield splits carries between Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman, Breida’s breakout potential makes him the back to play this week.

RB: Frank Gore, $US5,200

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Death, taxes, and Frank Gore rushing for 100 yards in a divisional game. Father Time is said to be undefeated, but I’m not sure he’s met Gore yet. Maybe they made a deal or something.

Regardless, Gore has his best matchup of the season this Sunday and has been on quite a run over the past three weeks. If he can rush for 107 yards against the Patriots defence, he should tear through the Dolphins with no problem.

WR: John Brown, $US5,500

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

If the first six weeks of the season showed us anything, John Brown and the Bills offence should light up the Dolphins this weekend.

The Dolphins have been ghastly on defence all year, and the cannon-arm of Josh Allen and the speed of Brown could make for some wild fantasy numbers on Sunday.

WR: Auden Tate, $US4,500

AP Photo/Frank Victores

Auden Tate has been a bright spot for the Bengals offence so far this season, averaging five catches and 64 yards per game in the four games he’s seen increased action. Against the Jaguars this week, he’s a fine pick if you’re scrapping for a boom-or-bust receiver.

WR: Allen Lazard, $US3,000

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Lazard was hand-picked by quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get some playing time after a slew of injuries left the Packers short-handed at wide receiver. Lazard responded by catching four balls for 65 yards and a score, finishing the game as Green Bay’s top receiver despite not entering the game until the fourth quarter.

With Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison still on the injury report, Lazard could once again find himself getting some regular reps in the Packers offence, and he’s already a favourite target for Rodgers.

TE: Luke Willson, $US3,000

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

With Will Dissly out for the season with an ACL injury, tight end Luke Willson is back in the fold for Seattle. Willson and quarterback Russell Wilson already have a rapport with each other from their previous seasons together, so I expect his readjustment into the starting roles should go rather smoothly.

DEF: New York Giants, $US2,500

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants defence has not looked great through the first six games of the year, but at home, against an up-and-down Cardinals team feels like a good spot for them.

If you can’t splurge on a better matchup, the price is pretty good at just $US2,500.

