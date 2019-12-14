The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 15 of the NFL season

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports This week, we like Derek Carr, Darius Slayton, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 15 of the NFL season is here, and with it, the fantasy playoffs.

For those that didn’t qualify for the postseason in their leagues, daily games like DraftKings and FanDuel are a great way to fill the fantasy void in your life.

In daily fantasy, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week was a solid one for our DraftKings value picks, with wide receivers A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal both going off for big games.

This week, we’re back at it again, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 15 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Derek Carr, $US5,600

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr and the Raiders are playing their last game in Oakland on Sunday, and I think head coach Jon Gruden sends them out with a bang. With the team moving to Las Vegas next season, the time is right for an offensive explosion, and though it’s been a while since we’ve seen it, Carr does have the goods to deliver an elite fantasy performance from time to time.

RB: Raheem Mostert, $US5,200

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Raheem Mostert has won himself the starting job in San Francisco over the past two weeks, and he’s somehow wildly underpriced for this Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Mostert is the only player in fantasy to finish as a top-five running back in each of the past two weeks. Even if he falls a bit short of that this Sunday, he could still wildly outplay his current pricing.

RB: Boston Scott, $US3,000

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If you are looking for a deep cut, Boston Scott could be your man. Scott got more playing time than expected last week after a nagging injury caught up with starting running back Miles Sanders, and made the most of his time on the field, taking 16 touches for 128 yards and a score, finishing as the fifth-best running back in fantasy.

Sanders is expected back in the lineup this week, but with the Eagles dealing with a depleted receiving corps, it’s possible that after his big day last week, there are a few new plays in the game plan made just for him.

WR: A.J. Brown, $US6,000

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown was our best value pick of the week last Sunday, going off for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a big win for the Titans. Against a Texans defence that just gave up 38 points to the Broncos, there’s no reason to think he’ll be slowing down this week.

WR: Tyrell Williams, $US4,800

Peter Joneleit/AP

Tyrell Williams has been pretty quiet of late, but with me already betting on a big day from Derek Carr, I think he’s a solid second player to pair with him in the Raiders offence.

If Jon Gruden has drawn up a few dazzling deep throws, chances are they’re heading Williams’ way.

WR: Darius Slayton, $US4,700

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slayton has caught two touchdowns in three of his last seven games, including last week with Eli Manning throwing to him. Manning was clearly comfortable with Slayton, and this week should have a good chance to put up some more points with the dynamic receiver against a dismal Dolphins defence that has given up nearly 300 yards passing per game over the last three weeks.

TE: Dallas Goedert, $US4,300

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles receiving corps has been decimated by injury, to the point that last week 40-year-old backup quarterback Josh McCown was preparing to jump in at receiver in case of emergency. Thankfully, Philadelphia has one of the most talented tight end units in football, with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert both potent offensive weapons.

Given the Eagles circumstances, I expect a lot of two-tight end passing sets from them this Sunday against Washington, meaning Goedert could be in for a big day.

DEF: Philadelphia Eagles, $US3,400

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Again, the Eagles are all sorts of banged up. But despite their injuries, the team is still in control of their destiny, needing a win on Sunday to keep their hopes of winning the NFC East alive. With other parts of the team struggling, I’m expecting a big day from the Philadelphia defence, who, while hit-or-miss on the year, have shown they can step up in tough spots when needed.

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

