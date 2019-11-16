The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 11 of the NFL season

Rusty Costanza/AP This week, we like Derek Carr, Brian Hill, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 11 of the NFL season is here.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week was a solid one for our DraftKings value picks, with Darius Slayton finishing as the second-highest scoring player in all of fantasy and Kyler Murray a top-five quarterback.

This week, we’re back at it again, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 11 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Derek Carr, $US6,100

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders look like they’re ready to go on a run. Now 5-4 after their win over the Chargers last Thursday night, the Raiders have games against the Bengals and Jets next on the schedule, meaning they could go into their Week 13 matchup against the Chiefs at 7-4 with the division lead on the line.

For that to happen, Oakland needs a big win on Sunday. Thankfully, they’re going up against a Cincinnati defence that is the worst in the league by a multitude of metrics.

RB: Brian Hill, $US4,800

Rusty Costanza/AP

Due to injuries, Brian Hill has been thrust into the role of leading rusher for the Falcons. He had 20 carries last week against the Saints, which is plenty more attempts than most running backs that are getting when valued at just $US4,800 in daily fantasy.

RB: Devin Singletary, $US6,000

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary has been tough to trust this season thanks to his inconsistent usage, but if there was ever a week to get him in your lineup, it’s this Sunday against the Dolphins.

It’s a homecoming game for Singletary, who was born in Florida and played college ball at FAU, and he happens to be facing one of the worst rushing defences in the league.

WR: Mohamed Sanu, $US5,100

Julio Cortez/AP

The Eagles defence has gotten better in the past few weeks, but their corners are still far from elite, and Mohamed Sanu is the type of pass-catcher that should shine against Philadelphia this week. He might not break the biggest plays, but he should get valuable targets in the red zone.

WR: Randall Cobb, $US4,300

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions have one of the five worst pass defences in the league. For just $US4,300, you can add Cobb to your lineup and hope the Lions over-commit to covering Amari Cooper on Sunday.

WR: Ted Ginn Jr., $US4,100

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees is likely set for a huge day on Sunday after being shut out of the passing game last week in Atlanta. While he and wide receiver Michael Thomas are costly daily fantasy plays this week, you can get Ted Ginn Jr. for a fraction of the cost.

TE: Dallas Goedert, $US3,200

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert has seen his targets go up in recent weeks and has found the end zone for the Eagles in two of his past three games. He’s a guy the Eagles design plays for in the red zone and is a solid bet if you need a long shot to score a touchdown or two this week.

DEF: Miami Dolphins, $US2,500

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins defence is terrible against the rush, but they have been steadily improving over the past two weeks and should be eager to keep their winning streak alive in front of the home crowd.

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

