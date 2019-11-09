The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 10 of the NFL season

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports This week, we like Kyler Murray, David Montgomery, Darius Slayton, and more to outplay their prices in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 10 of the NFL season is here.

For daily fantasy players, the difference between winning and losing the day comes down to finding the best value plays at every position.

Daily fantasy sports are all about finding value.

Last week was a solid one for our DraftKings value picks, with DK Metcalf and Derrick Henry both finishing with big days.

This week, we’re back at it again, diving deep into the DraftKings player pool to find players that might be undervalued and can help you fill out your lineup when you feel the need to overspend at other positions.

Take a look below for our best value picks for your Week 10 DraftKings lineups.

QB: Kyler Murray, $US6,500

Gary Landers/AP

It’s worth it to splurge on a quarterback this week, with plenty of top-tier talents facing solid matchups. While $US6,500 is a bit more than we’d typically spend on a value pick at QB, it’s a steal for Kyler Murray this week, who is taking on a Tampa Bay defence that is giving up a staggering 294 passing yards per game to opponents.

RB: David Montgomery, $US5,300

Mark Tenally/AP

The Bears are in desperate need of a win this week and, based on their play-calling, clearly, do not trust quarterback Mitch Trubisky to make plays from the pocket. David Montgomery is their most reliable running back. Against a Detroit defence that is giving up more yards per game than every team in the league besides the Bengals, his price is a steal this week for daily fantasy players.

RB: Frank Gore, $US4,000

Rick Osentoski/AP

If you need to scrape a bit lower in the bargain bin for running backs, Frank Gore and the Buffalo Bills have a solid matchup this week against the Cleveland Browns, who are the third-worst rushing defence in the league.

While the Buffalo backfield is something of a mystery, Gore has proven time and time again in his career that he can do some damage even with limited usage.

WR: Jamison Crowder, $US5,000

AP Photo/Michael Owens

Jamison Crowder went off with eight receptions for 83 yards and a score last week against the Dolphins. This week he faces a secondary with almost as many question marks in the New York Giants. As the top receiving option on a team facing a dreadful defence, $US5,000 for Crowder feels like a pretty good deal.

WR: Darius Slayton, $US4,200

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slayton is something of a boom-or-bust play for daily fantasy players, but there’s a reason to think Sunday will be a boom day for him. Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard are both out due to injury, meaning that Slayton should get plenty of targets. It might be tough to replicate his two-touchdown performance in Week 8, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

WR: Alex Erickson, $US3,900

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past two weeks, Alex Erickson is averaging seven catches and 117 yards per game. He still hasn’t found the end zone this season, so there’s the potential to have a bigger day than he’s had yet this season even if he doesn’t come down with a ton of catches. Bengals receivers can be tough to predict – Auden Tate is another potential option if you believe he’ll be the one to go off this Sunday – but after two weeks of great production, Erickson is one heck of value this week.

TE: T.J. Hockenson, $US3,900

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the Bears defence let Eagles tight end Zach Ertz go off for nine catches, 103 yards, and a score. This week, look for T.J. Hockenson to emulate Ertz’s production for the Lions.

DEF: Cleveland Browns, $US2,500

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

While the Browns season is spiraling out of control, the Cleveland defence still has enough talent to put up a fight, and the Bills offence has scored more than 21 points in just two of their past outings.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

