DraftKings and FanDuel will no longer run paid fantasy sports leagues in New York

DraftKings and FanDuel, two of the leading online daily fantasy sports leagues, will no longer run paid contests in New York, according to CNBC.

New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who’s been calling for the closures of both services, made the announcement, the report said.

“As I’ve said from the start, my job is to enforce the law, and starting today, DraftKings and FanDuel will abide by it. Today’s agreement also creates an expedited path to resolve this litigation should that law change or upon a decision by the appellate division,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

It looks like the companies’ decision to stop offering their services in New York is the result of an agreement they struck with the state. Draftkings and FanDuel could not immediately be reached for comment.

DraftKings and FanDuel run online daily fantasy sports leagues, in which users are allowed to wage money on sports rosters they put together. They have become super popular over the past few years, raising hundreds of millions of dollars in funding.

