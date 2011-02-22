Time For An ARMCHAIR REVOLUTION - Here's How Americans Can Help In The Middle East

So you’ve devoted hours watching in awe, shock and anger as wave upon wave of protests sweep across the Middle East and Northern Africa. You watch as kids die while Western journos run for cover. You read the occasional first-hand accounts over the social nets of how regular people fed up with hopelessly looking for work risk losing the little they own (not to mention their lives) take to the streets to stand firm as a tornado of oppression swirls toward them.



You want to do something, sure, but what? Maybe it’s time to start an Armchair Revolution.

Being an ocean away makes it difficult to offer first-hand assistance, but with technology and ambition there is much that can be done: Bombard embassies with electronic, voice and paper communication (or go in person if you live near DC); retweet the key Twitter feeds; join the various supportive Facebook pages; storm the in boxes of editors of newspapers (and state bullhorns) in each country; and simply add your voice. It’s small, but more than ever it can be be heard. Please email me additional links or post them in the comments field.

Photo: Rick Robinson

OverviewMiddle East region unrest, country by country on an interactive map.

CNN’s country by country description of how unrest has affected each country.

Embassies





Algeria’s Embassy

2118 Kalorama Road NW, Washington DC 20008

Telephone: (202) 265-2800

Fax: (202) 667-2174

E-mail: [email protected]

URL: http://www.algeria-us.org/

The Permanent Mission of Algeria to the United Nations is on the Web

Newspaper: Liberte Newspaper (in French)

Newspaper: La Tribune (in French)

Egypt’s Embassy

3521 International Court, NW, Washington DC 20008

Telephone: (202) 895 5400

Fax: (202) 244-4319

E-mail: [email protected]

URL: http://www.egyptembassy.net/

Newspaper: al-Ahram Weekly (in English)

Newspaper: The Middle East Times (in English)

Jordan’s Embassy

3504 International Drive, NW, Washington DC 20008

Telephone: (202) 966-2664

Fax: (202) 966-3110

E-mail: [email protected]

URL: http://www.jordanembassyus.org/

An extensive collection of Information on Jordan including materials from the Jordan Tourism Authority.

Newspaper: The Jordan Times (in English)

Newspaper: Jordan Star (in English)

The Syrian Arab Republic Embassy

2215 Wyoming Avenue, NW, Washington DC 20008

Telephone: (202) 232-6313

Fax: (202) 234-9548

E-mail: [email protected]

URL: http://www.syrianembassy.us/

Newspaper: al-Thawra (in Arabic, English, French)

Tunisia’s Embassy

1515 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington DC 20005

Telephone: (202) 862-1850

Fax: (202) 862-1858

The Embassy of Tunisia is located on “Embassy Row,” on Massachusetts Avenue.

Newspaper: La Presse de Tunisie (in French)

The Republic of Yemen’s Embassy

2319 Wyoming Avenue, NW, Washington DC 20008

Telephone: (202) 965-4760

Fax: (202) 337-2017

E-mail: [email protected]

URL: http://www.yemenembassy.org

Newspaper: Yemen Times (Yemen, in English)

The State of Bahrain Embassy

3502 International Drive, NW, Washington DC 20008

Telephone: (202) 342-1111

Fax: (202) 362-2192

URL: http://www.bahrainembassy.org/

Newspaper: The Gulf Daily News (in English)

Newspaper: Bahrain Tribune (in English)

Iranian Interests Section (Embassy)

2209 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington DC 20007

Telephone: (202) 965-4990

Fax: (202) 965-1073

URL: http://www.daftar.org/Eng/default.asp?lang=eng

The Embassy of Iran in Ottawa, Canada is on the Web.

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations is on the Web.

Newspaper: Iran Daily (in English)

The State of Kuwait’s Embassy

2940 Tilden Street, NW, Washington DC 20008

Telephone: (202) 966-0702

Fax: (202) 364-2868

The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Ottawa, Canada is on the Web.

The Permanent Mission of Kuwait to the United Nations is on the Web.

Newspaper: The Kuwait Times (in English)

The Republic of the Sudan’s Embassy

2210 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington DC 20008

Telephone: (202) 338-8565

Fax: (202) 667-2406

The Embassy of the Sudan is located on “Embassy Row,” on Massachusetts Avenue.

Newspaper: Gurtong

Newspaper: Sudan Vision

The Kingdom of Morocco’s Embassy

1601 21st Street, NW, Washington DC 20009

Telephone: (202) 462-7979

Fax: (202) 265-0161

News: afrol News

Resources

Nice interactive map of Twitter activity.

Facebook pages and Twitter feeds that have helped bring and keep protestors together. (Thanks

neontommy.)

Facebook

Main Facebook page for “25bahman,” which stands for Monday, Feb. 14 on the Persian calender — a page responsible for organising Monday’s protests in Iran. More than 60,000 “likes.”

Main Facebook page for the Egyptian protests, “We Are Khalid Saeed” — named after an Egyptian man, 28, tortured to death. Stats: More than 800,000 “likes”. More than 26,000 photos.

Twitter

Realtime Tweets from Middle East overlain on a map.

Hashtag for 25Bahman protests in Iran.

The US State Department’s “Farsi Twitter feed” launched recently.

Main twitter feed for protests in Bahrain

#feb14

Main twitter feed for protests in Libya:

#bahman

Main twitter feed for protests in Algeria:

#feb19

Main twitter feed for protests in Morocco:

#feb20

Main twitter feed for protests in Cameroon:

#feb23

Main twitter feed for protests in Kuwait:

#mar8

Online Community: Global Voices.

