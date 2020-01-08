A new 'Dracula' series is streaming on Netflix — here are 19 actors who have played the famous vampire

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images Christopher Lee as Count Dracula.

Ever since Bram Stoker published his Gothic horror novel “Dracula” in 1897, the infamous vampire has been brought to life by dozens of actors around the world, making it one of the most remade movies of all time.

Here are 19 notable actors who have played Dracula over the years.

AP Bela Lugosi as Dracula.

Lugosi first played Dracula onstage in the 1927 Broadway play and went on to star in its 1931 film adaptation. He felt so connected to the role that he was buried in a Dracula costume when he died in 1956.

Lon Chaney Jr. starred in “Son of Dracula” in 1943.

Universal Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images Lon Chaney Jr. in ‘Son of Dracula.’

“Son of Dracula” was the first time Dracula’s transformation from man to bat was shown onscreen.

John Carradine took over the role in “The House of Frankenstein” (1944) and “House of Dracula” (1945).

Universal Pictures/American Stock/Getty Images Dracula as played by John Carradine.

Parts of “The House of Frankenstein” featuring Dracula were rereleased in 1966 in an eight-minute short film called “Doom of Dracula.”

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images Count Dracula as portrayed by Christopher Lee.

Beginning with “Horror of Dracula” in 1958, Lee also played the vampire in “Dracula: Prince of Darkness” (1966), “Scars of Dracula” (1970), and “The Satanic Rites of Dracula” (1973).

Klaus Kinski became Count Dracula for the West German movie “Nosferatu the Vampyre” in 1979.

20th Century Fox Klaus Kinski as Dracula.

Two versions of the movie were filmed simultaneously, one in English and one in German.

Frank Langella also transformed into the infamous vampire in 1979.

Universal Pictures/The Mirisch Corporation/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Frank Langella on the set of ‘Dracula.’

The movie won a Saturn award for best horror film.

“Love At First Bite,” also released in 1979, starred George Hamilton.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images George Hamilton as Count Dracula.

“Love At First Bite” put a comedic spin on Dracula as he navigates life and love in New York City.

Duncan Regehr’s Dracula joined “The Monster Squad” in 1987.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images ‘The Monster Squad’ cast.

The comedy horror film has become a cult classic.

Gary Oldman played the main role in “Dracula” in 1992.

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images Winona Ryder and Gary Oldman kiss in a scene from ‘Dracula.’

Sometimes referred to as “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the film won three Oscars for best costume design, best sound effects editing, and best makeup.

Leslie Nielsen parodied Dracula in “Dracula: Dead and Loving It” in 1995.

Castle Rock/Getty Images Leslie Nielsen about to take a bite of Amy Yasbeck in ‘Dracula: Dead And Loving It.’

The satirical comedy horror film was panned by critics with an 11% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gerard Butler starred in “Dracula 2000.”

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Gerard Butler at the premiere of ‘Dracula 2000’ in 2000.

The cast also included Christopher Plummer and Vitamin C.

In 2004, Richard Roxburgh portrayed Dracula in “Van Helsing.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Richard Roxburgh at the premiere of ‘Van Helsing.’

Hugh Jackman played the titular Van Helsing, and Kate Beckinsale played Anna Valerious, both monster slayers who take on Dracula.

Also in 2004, “Blade: Trinity” featured Dominic Purcell as Dracula.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dominic Purcell at the premiere of ‘Blade: Trinity.’

The superhero film also starred Wesley Snipes, Jessica Biel, and Ryan Reynolds.

In “Young Dracula,” Keith-Lee Castle played Dracula as a single father of two children, Vlad and Ingrid.

Fireworks Entertainment The cast of ‘Young Dracula.’

“Young Dracula” aired from 2006 to 2014.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers played Dracula (posing as entrepreneur Alexander Grayson) in a short-lived “Dracula” television series from 2013 to 2014.

Jonathon Hession/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Alexander Grayson in ‘Dracula.’

The show was cancelled after one 10-episode season.

Sony Pictures Animation Count Dracula in ‘Hotel Transylvania,’ voiced by Adam Sandler.

In “Hotel Transylvania,” Dracula runs a hotel for other monsters.

Thomas Kretschmann played Dracula in “Dracula 3D” in 2012.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images Thomas Kretschmann during the photo-call for ‘Dracula 3D.’

The movie wasn’t well-received by critics, and currently has a 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the 2014 film “Dracula Untold,” Luke Evans showed the transformation from man to monster.

Jim Spellman/WireImage Luke Evans attends the ‘Dracula Untold’ premiere in 2014.

The film follows Dracula’s origin story as Prince Vlad Tepes becomes a monster in order to gain enough power to protect his kingdom.

Netflix Claes Bang as Dracula in 2020.

The new BBC television series created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat is also available on Netflix.

