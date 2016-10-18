Airbnb customers just got the chance to spend Halloween night in a coffin in Dracula's castle

If you’ve ever wanted to live like Dracula, now’s your chance. Airbnb is running a contest where the winners will be flown to Romania to spend Halloween night in Castle Bran — aka Dracula’s Castle. The winners will be taken to the castle in a horse-drawn carriage, given the same meal the Count gave to Jonathan Harker in Bram Stoker’s novel, and even have the chance to sleep in velvet-lined coffins.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.