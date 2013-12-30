Dr Who To Visit Australia In 2014 For A WHOniverse

Matt Smith. Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/GETTY

Dr Who is visiting Australia in the New year.

He wants to meet fans in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne in March.

The Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) and offsider Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) will reunite for the tour of Australia.

They will be on stage to share stories and take questions from fans.

Each show will also feature autograph and professional photograph opportunities.

Hubb Productions says: “It will be the first time the pair appear as guests at Australian conventions and Doctor Who devotees are in for an experience that is out of this world (and time and space).”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.