Dr Who Interrupted The World Cup Final To Bring You This Full-Length Season 8 Trailer

Picture: BBC

The BBC booked a slot at half-time during the World Cup soccer final this morning to promote the return of arguably its most beloved show – Dr Who.

It’s been nearly a full year since the Beeb announced Peter Capaldi – a Glaswegian best known as foul-mouthed political minder Malcolm Tucker in the comedy series The Thick of It – as the replacement Doctor for Matt Smith.

On August 23rd, Capaldi makes his on-screen debut as the TARDIS-riding Time Lord, and if today’s first full trailer is anything to go by, you can expect Daleks.

And the usual assortment of dinosaurs, metal gladiators and aliens.

For fans closely scanning the preview for clues about what to expect from Capaldi’s Doctor, there’s a scene where he introduces himself:

I’m the Doctor. I’ve lived for over 2000 years. I’ve made many mistakes. And it’s about time that I did something about that.

Here it is:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now read: Why Being The New Dr Who’s Companion Is Now The Worst Job In The Universe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.