Fingerprint-protected $3 million closet

Dr. Tiffany Moon is a former real housewife of Dallas, an anesthesiologist, and a wine/candlemaker.

Her custom closet holds a purse collection that is estimated to be worth around $US2 ($AU3) million.

Moon shows us her purses, clothes from “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” and collection of shoes.

Dr. Tiffany Moon: Welcome to the closet. My bag has a bag, and that bag has a bag, and that bag has a bag. See, I basically just stay in here and play in my closet all day. I am a mother, a wife, a anesthesiologist, and, I guess, a real housewife. We didn’t have an interior designer for the closet. I am the interior designer of the closet. So I worked with my architect and basically drew out everything. And I actually had the architect come and measure all of the bags that I owned and make the shelves so that they would exactly fit how many bags that I owned. Every inch of this closet I designed. So, this is my jewelry drawer. I actually don’t own that much jewelry. A lot of this is just costume jewelry. I prefer to wear the same jewelry all the time. I have my ring, of course, that I always wear. This is my rainbow Rolex watch with the encrusted dial. This is my Cartier Panthère ring. It’s really cute. Only if you look at it from the side. And then I have all these bracelets on that Daniel Moon every year on our anniversary buys me a bracelet. And we’re coming up on our 10-year wedding anniversary. So I told him that after 10, we have to stop. People are like, “Do you wear all that jewelry to the hospital?” And I’m like, “Yep, sure do.” My favorite accessory to collect is probably Birkins, because, I don’t know why, the bag just speaks to me. I started collecting Birkins before it was ever a thing, you know, and now, like, everyone has a Birkin. I got my first one the year I graduated from medical school, which was 2008. It was sort of a gift to myself for going from first grade through MD with no stops, no summers off, part-time jobs in between. So I felt like I deserved a Birkin. I would say that my most favorite bag is probably this Himalayan with white gold and diamonds. I bought that at auction. She did not win, but I’m not sure that I did either, because I really overpaid for that bag. That is the hardest bag I’ve ever had to work for. I finished my day in the operating room, got on a flight to Las Vegas, and got to the store just before it closed and turned around and came home with this beauty. It’s like the gateway drug. Then, all of a sudden, now you own 50 Birkins, and it’s like, what just happened? But I also like to tie silk twillies on the bags. People think that it’s for fashion, but it’s actually not. It’s because I have hyperhidrosis, which is the fancy word for my hands sweat a lot. So in order to not damage the leather on my very nice handbags, I wrap twillies around them so that my sweat does not discolor the handles of the handbags. This is actually really funny. These are not from Hermès, but people who know me well know that I’m obsessed with miniature things. So my friend made this Birkin for me with real leather. My bag has a bag, and that bag has a bag, and that bag has a bag. See, I basically just stay in here and play in my closet all day. So, I have a little capsule collection here of the clothes that I wore when I was on “The Real Housewives of Dallas.” I was only on for one season. This is the dress I wore when I took the entire group to eat dim sum. And some of my castmates, let’s just say, did not take well to the chicken feet. So this is chicken-foot dress. I will never be wearing this again. The second “Real Housewives of Dallas” interview in this dress, ’cause I was just shiny, shiny. For the intro, when they announced me as the new housewife, they said, “You need to wear something red, and it needs to be a ballgown.” Producer: So, did they send this to you or did they ask you to buy one? Oh, girl. They don’t send you anything. All this was purchased on my dime. Bravo did not sponsor any of this, OK? What did I say? I forgot my tagline. Oh, my God, what was my tagline? I can save your life, but not your reputation. OK, so this section actually makes me a little bit sad, because all of the clothes in this section have actually never made it outside this closet, because there’s been no parties, weddings, celebrations, anything. This is vintage Chanel. It’s so cute. It’s a tube dress. Balmain, like this, one of my favorite. All these still have the tags on. It’s so sad. This dress was custom-made by a designer in Amsterdam named Iris van Herpen. It was supposed to be for a party. OK, this dress is really heavy. It’s, like, 10 pounds (5kg). It’s so pretty. And it also still has all the tags on. This is so sad. I have Amazon dresses. Where’s that Amazon dress I like? I love a good crisp cotton dress. This is from Amazon, it was $US22 ($AU30), and I get compliments on this dress every single time I wear it. I don’t know what it is about this dress. I’ve got to find the link, and then Jeff Bezos needs to pay me a dollar for every one of these dresses that I help him sell. So, back here is my shoe wall. It’s the first thing you see when you enter the closet. I designed it to be that way because I love my shoes. There’s 200 pairs exactly in here right now and more in another room. But they are indexed in a Excel spreadsheet, so if I tell my assistant, “Please go get me section two, row two, shoe three,” she knows exactly what I’m talking about. And then I have to show these, because these are the shoes that I wore in 2012 when I married Daniel Moon. I have a almost photographic memory, and I definitely know what is in my closet. You cannot go in here and move something or steal something without me knowing about it. Also, there’s a security system and a guard outside. But even if you got in somehow, I would know about it. And these shoes were custom-made for me by my friend Enrico Cuini in Italy. So he took a mold of my foot and brought it with him to Italy, and now I have these custom shoes that are exactly molded to my foot. I can run in shoes, I can do jumping jacks in shoes. Like, I live in heels. Do you see any flats in here? Like, I don’t like flats. And this is one of the most favorite and sentimental things to me. It is a music box that was gifted to me by Louis Vuitton around Chinese New Year, which is a really special holiday in my culture. It’s like our Christmas. And I don’t know why, but this music just, I don’t know, fills me with joy. It reminds me of good times and children holding hands and running through the meadow. But it has a little four-chambered box, and these are the hats that they put on my babies when they were born. I have twin girls. So, this was baby A, and they actually put this around their ankle, and it says, “Moon, baby, girl, A.” I mean, I’m going to run out with that music box if this house is on fire, because I got to keep my baby hats and my baby bracelets. You know? The rest of the stuff can be replaced. You got to keep the things that are irreplaceable. And to me, all of these nice things, although they’re beautiful and they bring me joy, are not irreplaceable. So I’m taking with me what is irreplaceable. OK, you guys, thank you for coming on my closet tour. I hope you had a good time. I’m going to go relax and have a glass of Three Moons wine. Bye.