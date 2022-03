17 things you probably didn’t know about Dr. Seuss

Dr. Seuss is a pen name.

Dr. Seuss’s real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel

He had several pen names in addition to Dr. Seuss, including L. Pasteur, D.G. Rossetti ’25, T. Seuss, and Seuss.

The title “Dr.” was just a moniker, as Seuss himself did not have a doctorate. He would eventually, however, earn several honorary doctorates throughout his career.