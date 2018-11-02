17 things you probably didn’t know about Dr. Seuss

- Dr. Seuss is well known for his classic children’s books, like “The Cat in the Hat.”
- The late author’s real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, and he wrote dozens of books before he died.
- His work has been highly debated for its racist and insensitive depiction of certain characters.
He had several pen names in addition to Dr. Seuss, including L. Pasteur, D.G. Rossetti ’25, T. Seuss, and Seuss.
The title “Dr.” was just a moniker, as Seuss himself did not have a doctorate. He would eventually, however, earn several honorary doctorates throughout his career.
The star was awarded posthumously in 2004 and is located near 6600 Hollywood Blvd.
Instead, Dr. Seuss and his family pronounce the name “Soice” (or “Zoice”).
His estate has since published a few books posthumously.
Dr. Seuss even dedicated “The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins” to his imaginary daughter and included her on Christmas cards.
He received the job after using Flit as a punchline in one of his cartoons with the line, “Quick, Henry, the Flit,” which soon became a part of American vernacular.
“First of all … he was like a father, he liked all his children … Particularly in the time of their conception,” she said.
According to Popular Science, when evolutionary biologist Nathaniel Dominy was researching in Kenya, he noticed a monkey near Mount Kenya, the patas monkey, that bore a strong resemblance to the fictional Lorax.
It turns out Dr. Seuss stayed at a resort in Kenya before writing the book, strengthening the argument that the monkey was an inspiration.
This book was called “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” and it’s no longer being published, in part due to its racist depiction of an Asian character.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced in 2021 that it will stop publishing six books because of their “hurtful and wrong” portrayals of people.
In 1943 he created the cartoon character Private SNAFU, which was inspired by his time in the war, according to History.com.
The result is his best-selling creation that involves some interesting breakfast choices.
She continued, “So, when I was being ushered down this line of about a dozen M.D. doctors and I came to Ted and they said, ‘And this is our very own dear Dr. Seuss,’ I immediately thought interns and medicine — just automatically.”
Officially, he won the award for “his special contribution over nearly half a century to the education and enjoyment of America’s children and their parents,” per the Pulitzer website.
According to Mental Floss, he collected several hundred hats of differing varieties, which he would often don at themed dinner parties.
Although the way Seuss used the word differs from our modern definition, there is a compelling argument that he created or inspired it, according to Bustle.
The first was in 1947 for best documentary feature for “Design for Death,” which he cowrote with his wife, Helen.
He won his second Academy Award a few years later in 1951 for best animated short with “Gerald McBoing-Boing.”
The first was given for “Halloween Is Grinch Night” and the second was for “The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat.”
