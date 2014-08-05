4 'Lost' Dr. Seuss Stories From The 1950s Will Be Republished Next Month

Oh, the places they will go!

Some forgotten Dr. Seuss stories published in Redbook magazine in the 1950s will re-surface in a new Random House book this September.

The book, titled, “Horton and the Kwuggerbug and More Lost Stories,” resurrects four of Seuss’s lost tales and compiles them into one book.

Favourite characters like Horton from “Horton Hears A Who” and the Christmas Grinch make an appearance, getting into new adventures in two of the four stories.

“For the most part, those magazines were tossed out when the next month’s issue arrived and the stories were largely forgotten,” writes Charles D. Cohen, a Seuss scholar, in his introduction calling the stories “fresh encounters with old friends and familiar places.”

The other two tales are titled “Marco Comes Late” and “How Officer Pat Saved the Whole Town.” The former is about a boy who is late to school, and the latter is about a vigilante police officer.

A review from Publishers Weekly reported that the stories were “by no means gems,” but do “suggest how Geisel [Dr. Seuss] tinkered with characters, developed his signature tetrameter, and commented on ethical issues, circa 1950.”

You can buy an advanced copy of the book here.

