This kooky house in Alaska is right out of a Dr. Seuss book

Popularly referred to as the “Dr. Seuss House,” this crooked tower sits on private property in Alaska. Homeowner Phil Weidner began constructing the successive houses in the 90s, hoping to get the best views of Denali.

While the layers remain unfinished, he hopes to someday open the house to the public. For now, curious viewers can see it from a plane, or see it from the train. They can even see it in the rain.

Written by Chloe Miller and produced by Jeremy Dreyfuss, footage courtesy of Alaska Aerial Media

