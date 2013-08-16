DR. SANJAY GUPTA: Smoking Is Not The Best Way To Get High

Smoking a joint seems to be the most popular way of using marijuana.

Weed-infused cookies, brownies, and candies — called edibles — have also gained some popularity among recreational users. There’s even a prescription medication that contains THC, called dronabinol, and sold as Marinol in the U.S.

But Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a leading neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN, says that, medically speaking, these are not the optimal ways to consume cannabis.

Dr. Gupta recently released a documentary, “WEED,” exploring the benefits of medical marijuana and its general effects on our brains and bodies.

Watch an excerpt from our interview with him below, where he explains the advantages and disadvantages of the different ways to consume marijuana.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

