Coke Is Starting A 'High-End' Fashion Line -- And This Is What It Looks Like

Coca-Cola is rolling out a “high-end” fashion line of vintage bomber jackets, vests, and biker jackets that will run between $US450 and $US1,650.

The 200-piece collection was crafted by the designer Dr. Romanelli (aka DRx), who stitched together the items from Coca-Cola branded clothing he found in thrift stores and flea markets around the world.

Here’s what some of the collection looks like:

The line will debut in select stores in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Miami, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

