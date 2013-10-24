Coke Is Starting A 'High-End' Fashion Line -- And This Is What It Looks Like

Aaron Taube

Coca-Cola is rolling out a “high-end” fashion line of vintage bomber jackets, vests, and biker jackets that will run between $US450 and $US1,650.

The 200-piece collection was crafted by the designer Dr. Romanelli (aka DRx), who stitched together the items from Coca-Cola branded clothing he found in thrift stores and flea markets around the world.

Here’s what some of the collection looks like:

Coca Cola plain red jacket by Dr. RomanelliColette.fr
Coca Cola racing jacket by Dr. RomanelliColette.fr
Coca Cola logo mashup t shirt from Dr. RomanelliColette.fr
Coca-Cola black jacket by Dr. RomanelliColette.fr
Coke jackets from adweek by Dr. RomanelliDr. Romanelli
Red sweatshirt Coca-Cola by Dr. RomanelliDr. Romanelli
Yellow coca-cola jacket by Dr. RomanelliDr. Romanelli
Coca Cola vestColette.fr
Coca Cola red and white jacket by Dr. RomanelliColette.fr

The line will debut in select stores in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Miami, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

