Dr. Pimple Popper returns with a video of her treating a man's 'mask' of blackheads around his temples, cheeks, and eyes

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Editor’s note: This post contains graphic images and descriptions of dermatological conditions.

On the latest instalment of YouTube vlog “Dr. Pimple Popper’s Weekly Story Time,” dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee treated a man with a “mask” of blackheads around his cheeks, temples, and brow bones.

The elderly man had worked in the air freight business for decades where he spent most of his day exposed to jet fuel, causing a buildup of blackheads on his face over time.

Though his wife had tried to pop them, the man said his blackheads had gotten significantly worse over the last year.

Lee pricked many of the blackheads with a sharp scalpel and pressed down with a tool to extract them – though she said he will likely have to come back for another session.

Internet sensation dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee – better known as her YouTube channel name Dr. Pimple Popper – is back with another sebum-filled instalment of her weekly YouTube storytime vlog.

When Lee asked the elderly man about what people thought of his blackheads, he told Lee it felt like he was Antonio Banderas’ masked vigilante character from the movie “Zorro.”

“It’s like a blackhead mask you have on,” Lee said as she extracted blackheads from the man’s cheek.

Though his wife had tried to pop them, the man said his blackheads had gotten significantly worse over the last year.

The man worked in air freight shipping – exposing his face to jet fuel and exhaust over long periods of time

The elderly man had worked in the air freight business for decades where he spent most of his day exposed to jet fuel, causing a buildup of blackheads on his face over time.

He told Lee his shift would often last 10 hours, exposing him to acne-causing fumes for long periods of time.

“Sometimes when I see ones like this, the occupation that people have had has been a fireman – or something like that – where they’re in soot a lot,” Lee said in the video. “You weren’t a fireman but you were in air freight so often you had jet fuel or exhaust on your face.”

The man also said his complexion had been oily for most of his life, which Lee said made his face the perfect home for the blackheads.

His skin’s production of oil mixed with the bacteria and debris from the jet fuel he was exposed to made it easy for dead skin and dirt to get lodged in his pores and form so many blackheads.

Because many of his blackheads were in the soft skin around his eyes, Lee had to extract them with caution

Dr. Pimple Popper/YouTube Dr. Lee gently pressing down on the man’s cheek.

While many of his blackheads were stubborn and difficult to extract, Lee said she was proceeding slowly and gently because much of the “blackhead mask” was located in the soft skin around his eyes. She could risk bruising or damaging the more delicate area if she was too rough.

“You didn’t even get any anesthesia so you’re tough,” Lee said as she methodically pushed down on the man’s pimples with her extraction tool.

In order to make it easier to express the blackheads, Lee said she would give the man Retin-A – a weaker, over-the-counter retinol used to soften skin texture – instead of using more force.

She pricked many of the blackheads with a sharp scalpel and pressed down using a round extraction tool to get out the dead skin, dirt, and sebum trapped by his clogged pores.

Though she extracted man of his blackheads, Lee said she will likely have to treat the man – lightheartedly nicknamed “Zorro” – a few more times because he sees significant results.

Watch the episode of “Dr. Pimple Popper’s Weekly Story Time” below:



