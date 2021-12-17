10 of the best Dr. Pimple Popper videos of 2021 — from squeezing a ‘snowball’ out of a man’s forehead cyst to treating an apple-sized lipoma

In 2021, Dr. Pimple Popper starred in season 5 of her television show “Dr. Pimple Popper.”

She also uploaded video of her popping, squeezing, and slicing various cysts and lipomas.

Dr. Pimple Popper, one of the internet’s most beloved dermatologists, didn’t let the pandemic stop her from treating patients in 2021.

Instead, Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is Dr. Sandra Lee, set up an outdoor consultation center at her Upland, California office. There, Dr. Pimple Popper met with a bevy of people from across the country with lipomas, cysts, and other mysterious growths.

Lee also gave an inside look into her skin treatments on her YouTube page throughout the year.

Here are the best pimple-popping videos of the year.