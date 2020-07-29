Dr. Pimple Popper's summertime skincare routine includes a popular drugstore face wash

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Dr. Sandra Lee, a California-based dermatologist who is also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, has tailored her skincare routine for summertime concerns, like extra sun and oily skin.

She uses a powder sunscreen, face wash, and dark spot treatment daily.

She also abstains from putting makeup on the lower half of her face to prevent bacteria buildup and breakouts while wearing a face mask.

Dr. Pimple Popper has dedicated her career to treating the blackheads, cysts, and lipomas of people across the country, so it only makes sense she’s perfected her own skincare routine.

In the summer, the dermatologist, whose real name is Dr. Sandra Lee, told Insider that she adds a few extra products to account for the extra sun and heat that can lead to sunburns, wrinkles, and acne.

She alternates between two face washes, including one from the drugstore

Lee washes her face daily. If she feels like her skin is in need of exfoliation, she uses her own skincare line’s salicylic acid cleanser, and if her skin feels dry, she uses a drugstore favourite: Cerave’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

Dr. Pimple Popper prefers a mineral-powder sunscreen

Dr. Pimple Popper always uses an SPF-containing product to protect her skin from the sun.

She told Insider that even those who spend lots of time indoors should use a sunscreen, since the wrinkle-causing rays can get through windows and affect your skin.

Lee prefers a mineral sunscreen in powder form because it “keeps my skin protected from sunburn and more severe skin damage like signs of ageing and skin cancer.” The powder formula also reduces shine if you have an oily complexion.

She uses her skincare line’s SLMD UV Bounce powder sunscreen because it comes in an-easy-to-use brush that she can take anywhere and reapply.

She treats existing dark spots

But Lee’s skin isn’t spot-free, so she incorporates a dark-spot corrector to treat discolored areas on her face.

“I have been incorporating a skin colour correction cream I created, Dark Spot Fix, which helps improve the appearance of any discoloration resulting from acne, sun damage, and melasma,” she said.

Minimal makeup prevents face-mask acne

Recently, Lee has considered how the coronavirus pandemic could affect her skin and adjusted her routine accordingly.

“During the day, because of having to wear a mask, I try to wear minimal face makeup,” Lee said, because it prevents bacterial buildup in the pores that can lead to acne.

She only puts makeup on the top half of her face and keeps acne wipes with exfoliating ingredients on hand so she can remove any dirt or other debris that may have settled into her skin while wearing her mask.

