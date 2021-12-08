Watch Dr. Pimple Popper squeeze pus out of a ‘snowball’ cyst during her holiday special

Dr. Pimple Popper treated Omar, a man with a forehead cyst he’d had since 2008, during her holiday special.

She squeezed pus out of the cyst with her fingers, and used scissors and tweezers to remove the growth’s sac.

According to Dr. Pimple Popper, the “jelly” cyst was more “obedient” than other growths she’s treated.

Dr. Pimple Popper is getting into the holiday spirit with her Christmas special “A Pimple Carol,” which aired tonight on TLC.

During the episode, Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, treated 35-year-old Omar, who had a tangerine-sized bump on his forehead since 2008.

Omar’s wife Ebonie said her family had stopped partaking in Christmas traditions like family gatherings and parties because Omar had become “The Grinch.” Ebonie also said she noticed Omar become less outgoing in the years following his bump’s appearance.

“I just don’t want to answer the questions,” Omar, who is from Columbus, Ohio, said during the episode.

Dr. Pimple Popper first diagnosed Omar with a lipoma, a fat-filled growth that sits between a person’s muscle layer and skin layer. But once she started to operate on him, Dr. Pimple Popper realized Omar had a cyst, or a growth that’s filled with keratin, a protein found in skin cells.

Cysts often occur when a hair follicle or injured part of the skin gets clogged with skin cells, which accumulate to form a growth, Insider previously reported.

Dr. Pimple Popper removed Omar’s ‘soft and jelly’ cyst in a matter of minutes

To treat Omar, Dr. Pimple Popper first numbed his forehead with an injectable solution, then sliced through the growth’s center using a surgical blade.

She said the growth felt “soft and jelly,” which are common characteristics of a cyst.

“It does look like a snowball under there,” Dr. Pimple Popper exclaimed when she uncovered a bright white sphere inside the incision she’d created.

Next, she used her fingers to squeeze the “snowball,” and thick white pus spurted out.

Lee then used scissors and tweezers to gently remove the cyst’s lining from the fibers that held it in place. When she pulled the blood-tinged growth out of Omar’s forehead, it looked like a tiny rubbery pancake. Removing the cyst lining prevents regrowth, said Lee.

According to Dr. Pimple Popper, the cyst was “obedient.”

After Lee stitched up Omar’s forehead, he said his Grinch persona was gone.

“Since the bump’s gone, I will be a lot more personable,” Omar said.

The social-media famous dermatologist went on to treat two other patients during her hour-long wintertime special.