Watch Dr. Pimple Popper remove a ‘cute little’ cyst that ‘spit’ in her face

Dr. Pimple Popper treated a man with an epidermoid cyst on his cheek. He had the cyst for 10 years.

Epidermoid cysts form when skin cells get trapped under the skin and multiply.

Dr. Pimple Popper used a blade to open the cyst. After it squirted in her face, she drained it with her fingers.

Dr. Pimple Popper helped a man part ways with a “frenemy,” a cyst on his cheek, in a recent video on her YouTube channel.

In the video, the man said he lived with the cyst for 10 years.

Dr. Pimple Popper identified it as an epidermoid cyst, a type of cyst that occurs when skin cells burrow and multiply underneath the skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. Usually, epidermoid cysts grow slowly and aren’t painful.

To treat the man, Dr. Pimple Popper first numbed the cyst off-camera using an injectable solution. Then she sliced through the center of the cyst with a surgical blade.

“This thing spit at me a few times,” Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, said in the video. As she spoke with the patient and squeezed his cheek, creamy yellow pus squirted out of the growth.

Next, Lee used her fingers to squeeze on both sides of the growth, releasing more solid pus that was also yellow in color.

The pus removal didn’t end there. Next, Dr. Pimple Popper grabbed tweezers and used them to grab more solid bits from inside the growth. She used scissors simultaneously to widen the incision and make space to pull out the growth’s substantial insides.

“You’ve got a cute little treat here,” Dr. Pimple Popper said of the cyst.

Just four minutes later, Lee had removed the entire cyst and its sac. According to Lee, it’s vital to remove the cyst’s inner sac because leaving it could cause the growth to return.

Dr. Pimple Popper stitched up the incision to finish the man’s procedure and showed him his self-proclaimed “frenemy.” He was intrigued by the cyst’s appearance, but glad to end the relationship, he said in the video.