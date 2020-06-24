Dr. Pimple Popper removed a woman's slippery 'big lipoma friend' that resembled raw chicken

Hollis Johnson/Insider Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper.

Dr. Pimple Popper shared a YouTube video where she removed a woman’s lipoma from her back. Lipomas are fat-filled lumps that tend to be small, but this patient had a large mass.

Dr. Pimple Popper described the mass as “slippery,” but was still able to pull it out using mainly her hands.

On Monday, Dr. Pimple Popper, a California-based dermatologist whose real name is Sandra Lee, showed fans what it’s like to remove a large fat-filled growth from a patient’s back.

In the video, Lee said she would be removing a woman’s lipoma, which is a type of growth that sits between a person’s muscle layer and skin layer. Typically, lipomas grow slowly and are fairly small – about two inches in diameter according to the Mayo Clinic.

But this woman’s lipoma was on the larger side, and Lee even referred to it as her ‘big lipoma friend.’

To remove the lipoma, Dr. Pimple Popper numbed the patient’s back area where the growth was located. Then, she created a five-inch incision, which immediately revealed the fat inside of the growth, and continued to cut at the fat to de-attach it from inside the woman’s body.

Lee described the growth as slippery after she plunged her fingers into the incision in an attempt to pull the fat out. She was able to remove half of the fatty mass, which resembled raw chicken, with just her hands.

“I just wrestle with him now,” Lee said of the remainder of the fat she had to remove.

To do so, she used a combination of her hands and scissors. She was able to get the majority of the fat to the surface of the woman’s skin with one big squeeze, and likened the manoeuvre to giving birth to a baby.

Following the lipoma removal, Dr. Pimple Popper showed the fat-free cavity that was left, and stitched it up to heal.

