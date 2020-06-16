Dr. Pimple Popper removed 'rock hard' chunks from a woman's forehead growth

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Now that coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifting, Dr. Pimple Popper can see patients in her office again, and shared a video showing one of her treatments.

Dr. Pimple Popper removed a pilomatricoma, a type of non-cancerous tumour, from the centre of a woman’s forehead.

After removing it, Dr. Pimple Popper showed pieces of the substance, which looked like bits of gravel and felt “rock hard.”

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee is seeing her patients again now that coronavirus pandemic restrictions have lifted in Upland, California, where she practices.

That means Lee, who is also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is back to sharing blackhead squeezes and cyst extractions on her social media pages.

In a recent YouTube video published on June 10, Dr. Pimple Popper gave a detailed look into how she treats what she believed to be a pilomatricoma, or a non-cancerous tumour that grows over hair follicles on the skin, according to the National Institutes of Health. Younger people are more likely to have these types of growths, Lee said.

In Lee’s video, the patient’s pilomatricoma was in the centre of her forehead right above her eyebrows.

The patient said she’d had trouble finding a doctor to treat her bump because of its placement, but Dr. Pimple Popper was up for the job.

To treat the woman, Lee created a small incision in the centre of the growth and then used scissors to gently dig into the incision. When it wouldn’t budge, she also squeezed around the growth with her fingers.

“It doesn’t want to come out without a fight here,” Lee said of the growth.

Lee said pilomatricomas tend to “get stuck to people” because they are firm growths, and that can make them difficult to pull out in one mass, which Lee prefers to do with her patients’ skin growths.

To move the process along, Lee added a “suspension stitch” to the growth by putting one surgical stitch directly through the spot in an attempt to separate it from the patient’s skin.

Eventually, she was able to cut the small growth out of the incision and stitch it up so the woman’s forehead could heal.

After doing so, she showed the woman the bits of the growth she’d removed. They looked like tiny pieces of gravel and felt “rock hard” according to Lee. “You can’t smush it,” she said.

