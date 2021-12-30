Dr. Pimple Popper removed a cyst the size of a ‘jawbreaker gumball’ filled with ‘chopped up boiled egg’

Dr. Sandra Lee lanced a large cyst on a patient’s shoulder filled with “chopped up boiled egg.”

Lee said the cyst resembled a jawbreaker gumball in size.

After 20 minutes of careful snipping, Lee removed the cyst entirely to make sure it didn’t grow back.

On her YouTube channel, Dr. Pimple Popper shared a video of a procedure where she lanced a cyst the size of a jawbreaker gumball on a patient’s arm.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cysts are fluid-filled sacs that can form anywhere on the body. Most cysts tend to be cancer-free, but it’s important to get them evaluated by a professional to make sure.

Dr. Sandra Lee – known to her fans as Dr. Pimple Popper – cut into the cyst with a scalpel to see what was inside. As Lee squeezed the cyst to remove it, she said what oozed out resembled “chopped up boiled egg.”

After popping the cyst and clearing it out, Lee carefully cut around the sac under her patient’s skin. In the video, Lee said removing the lining of the sac entirely prevents the cyst from growing back again after a few months, like it had when the patient originally got it lanced by another doctor.

“We’re trying not to leave any cyst behind, that’s all,” Lee said as she snipped at the cyst wall with surgical scissors.

Because the cyst wall was thin, Lee said she had to work carefully and slowly to remove every piece of it that had fused to her patient’s skin.

After about 20 minutes of snipping, Lee stitched up her patient with a few sutures and sent her patient home cyst-free.