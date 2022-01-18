Dr. Pimple Popper removed a jiggly, ‘Oklahoma-sized’ fatty tumor from a patient’s back

Dr. Sandra Lee removed a large, jiggly lipoma from a patient’s back on her YouTube channel.

According to Lee, lipomas are fatty tumors that usually grow between the skin and muscle.

In the video, Lee said she pulled most of the tumor out rather than cutting it to avoid unnecessary bleeding.

Lipomas are fatty tumors that usually grow on different parts of the body between your skin and muscle that are normally cancer-free, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The melon-sized lipoma was located in the patient’s left shoulder blade, jutting out and creating a hump-like appearance. Lee called the lipoma “Oklahoma-sized” because of how large the mass was.

In the video, Lee made an incision to expose the lipoma and began loosening the soft yellow mass from its skin pocket. Like many lipomas, the patient’s mass was soft and pliable, making the removal slow and tedious.

“I just put my hand through it, and it tears, which makes it harder to squeeze out,” Lee said as she gently pulled the lipoma out little by little.

Lee snipped some of the mass out with surgical scissors to make it easier to remove, but avoided cutting too much to reduce bleeding. She explained pulling the mass out rather than cutting it out helps avoid adverse side effects and surgical complications.

After removing most of the tumor, Lee was careful to snip out the remaining bits of the mass entirely so the lipoma doesn’t grow back. Once she finished, Lee stitched up the patient and sent her home.