Dr. Pimple Popper pulled a cyst out of a man’s head, and it looked like a tooth

Dr. Sandra Lee squeezed a cyst out of a man’s scalp in her latest Dr. Pimple Popper video.

Lee compared the small cyst to a “baby tooth” because of its size and shape.

In order to remove cysts, the entire sac containing it must be cut out to prevent regrowth.

Dr. Sandra Lee removed a “baby tooth” pilar cyst from a man’s head in her latest Dr. Pimple Popper YouTube video.

Pilar cysts are slow-growing bumps that sprout from hair follicles, usually on the scalp, filled with fluid or pus. While cysts are usually harmless, they can cause discomfort and tenderness.

She started by cutting into the scalp with a scalpel to expose the small round cyst. The bump was white and easily came out of the man’s head in under three minutes.

“It’s like a little corn kernel or tooth. It’s a baby molar,” she said. “Should I put it under my pillow?”

Because cysts have a tendency to grow back, Lee carefully inspected the incision sight to make sure the entire sac of skin containing the cyst had been removed. When the sacs aren’t fully disposed of, cysts can sprout back up over time.

In the video, Lee said she had previously removed four other pilar cysts from the man’s scalp. However, she said the “baby tooth” cyst was likely a new one rather than one that had grown back because of how it looked.

“It looks like it was pretty intact and not like it came back in pieces,” she said.

After making sure the skin pocket was empty, Lee closed the incision with a few stitches that can be removed in seven to 10 days.