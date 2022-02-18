Dr. Pimple Popper lanced a cyst filled with ‘cookies and cream’

Dr. Sandra Lee removed a cyst from a patient’s cheek in her latest YouTube video.

Cysts are sacs of fat, air, or liquid that pop up across the body.

Lee pointed out her patient’s cyst resembled cookies and cream ice cream in color.

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known to her followers as Dr. Pimple Popper, lanced a cyst filled with fluid resembling “cookies and cream” ice cream in her latest YouTube video.

In the video, Lee began by making an incision with a scalpel above a cyst on her patient’s cheek. According to the Mayo Clinic, cysts are sacs filled with fluid, fat, and air that appear across the body.

Lee slowly cut the bands of tissue connecting the cyst to the inside of her patient’s cheek. She said she wanted to included the sac in the extraction in order to fully remove it from her patient’s face to prevent it from growing back.

“I try to tease it out so that the sac is in tact so I can better remove it, and there’s a better chance it doesn’t come back,” Lee said as she slowly pulled the cyst out of her patient’s cheek.

She squeezed the cyst to pop it out of her patient’s cheek after gently loosening it. Lee pointed out the material inside the cyst was a mix of colors.

“Who doesn’t love some double stuffed cookies & cream treats?” Lee captioned the video.

After double checking to make sure the cavity was cyst-free, Lee closed up her patient’s incision with a few stitches and sent her on her way.