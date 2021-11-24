Dr. Pimple Popper extracted a gigantic blackhead from a patient’s forehead

Dr. Sandra Lee – known to her fans as Dr. Pimple Popper – popped a giant blackhead on her YouTube channel.

Her patient had a dilated pore of Winer, better known as a large black or white head.

“It’s amazing what we grow,” she told her patient as she squeezed sebum out of the dilated pore.

Dr. Pimple Popper recently popped a dilated pore of Winer on a patient’s temple while they chatted about books on her YouTube channel.

According to Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as “Dr. Pimple Popper,” dilated pores of Winer are large blackheads that get lodged in the openings of pores. This can lead to a build up of sebum, oil, and dirt behind the blackhead.

“It’s amazing what we grow,” she told the patient as she squeezed sebum out of the dilated pore.

In the video, Lee began by squeezing the dirt and oil out of the opening after numbing the area. After squeezing as much out as she could, Lee used a tool to scrape out additional sebum from the dilated pore that she couldn’t get out by pushing down.

Typically, large dilated pore of Winers leave behind a sack under the surface of the skin that contains the excess dirt and oil. Lee used a scalpel to open up the pore and cut out the sack completely.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, getting rid of the entire blackhead – including the sack – ensures the pimple doesn’t grow back.

After she was done purging sebum from the pore, Lee stitched up her patient and sent him on his way.