Dr. Pimple Popper drained a man's 'potato salad' back cyst

Dr. Pimple Popper showed how she treated a man’s golf ball-sized back cyst in a new YouTube video.

In the video, she first created a shallow incision in the growth, and then squeezed out a thick yellow-looking substance before using tweezers to get the remainder of the growth out.

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is known for equating her patients’ skin conditions with the foods they resemble, and she did just that during her latest pimple-popping escapade.

On July 13, Lee shared a YouTube video called “Summertime Potato Salad Cyst” in which she treated a man’s golf ball-sized cyst on his upper back.

Upon first examination, Dr. Pimple Popper said the cyst felt “soft,” so she decided to make a shallow cut into it in case it contained any liquid.

Skin cysts can form for two reasons, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Some form when a person’s skin cells burrow under the skin and multiply to create a sac filled with keratin, a yellow liquid-like protein. Other times, a cyst forms when skin glands produce oil and that oil gets trapped under the skin, forming a thick and cheese-like substance.

After Lee used scissors to gently split the cyst open, a yellow custard-like substance started to escape from the incision. When Dr. Pimple Popper pressed gently on the growth with her fingers, even more of the substance squirted out.

“I think we’re going to have to save some of this and show you what it looks like,” Lee told her patient as she squeezed the growth to release more liquid. The more liquid that escaped, the smaller the cyst looked.

Once she removed the bulk of the substance, Lee was able to numb the area where she’d be removing the remainder of the cyst.

Then, Dr. Pimple Popper went in with scissors and tweezers to pull out the remainder of the growth, which she said resembled a plastic shower cap. When she was done, there was a three-inch wide hole left in the man’s skin, so Lee stitched it up.

