Dr. Phil shares his 2 best tricks for getting someone like you the moment they meet you

First impressions are everything.

In fact, within just moments of meeting you, “people decide all sorts of things about you, from status to intelligence to conscientiousness,” report Business Insider’s Shana Lebowitz.

And according to the experts, “it takes just three seconds for someone to determine whether they like you and want to do business with you.”

Luckily, you have some control over how others perceive you.

Dr. Phil McGraw — who recently partnered with Life Reimagined, a new AARP community that helps you become “the best version of yourself” by offering interactive courses and video tutorials — talked to Business Insider earlier this year about how to make a great first impression when meeting someone new.

The television personality, author, psychologist, and the host of the Dr. Phil show, which is now in its fourteenth season, said: “The two most important things you can do are make eye contact, and take a moment.”

“I think we have gotten to a point where we look through people, past people, but not at people,” he continued. “So I am a real big one for taking a moment to look someone in the eye and regard them as a human being.”

Doing this will tell the person that you are present, engaged, warm, and personable. It can also help build trust, a connection, and make the person you’re meeting feel important.

“The ability to give eye contact … is an especially powerful tool these days,” write Brett and Kate McKay for ArtOfManliness.com. “Giving someone your complete and undivided attention can truly win them over.”

Read more about the power of eye contact here.

NOW WATCH: 4 morning rituals that are hard to adopt but could really pay off



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.