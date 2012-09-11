The Couple Who Hid George Zimmerman Says He 'Had Every Right' To Kill Trayvon

In a blockbuster exclusive interview, TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw sat down with Mark and Sondra Osterman — George Zimmerman’s best friends who hid the neighbourhood watchman after he shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.



In the interview, which is scheduled to air Tuesday, McGraw asks the couple what they think about Zimmerman’s actions, and what, if anything, they would change about the aftermath.

“George had a bounty placed on his life, dead or alive, for $10,000, issued by the New Black Panthers,” Mark Osterman told McGraw. “George wanted to leave to protect us. I advised him that if someone came to my front door, they wouldn’t be dealing with a firearms apprentice any longer. They better come well-rested and be ready. We were going to be in this boat together. That’s what brothers do. I am 100 per cent convinced that George Zimmerman is completely innocent. He stood his ground, and he had every right to do so.”

“It’s a neighbourhood watch, not a neighbourhood hunt,” McGraw said during the interview. “This is a kid. He went to the store to get some Skittles and he came home dead.”

Martin’s stepmom also speaks out on the show, saying Martin “shouldn’t have died like that.”

Watch the full preview here:



