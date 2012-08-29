Dr. Phil Asks: 'Can You Relate To George Zimmerman?'

Dr. Phil

Photo: House Committee on Education and the Workforce Dem/Flickr

Now TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw is taking a crack at covering the George Zimmerman trial as it unfolds in Florida.During the upcoming season, which airs Sept. 10, McGraw can be seen talking to two guests about Zimmerman. The self-help guru asks, “Is he a racist? Is he a cowboy vigilante?” The Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday.



On his website, McGraw asks viewers to weigh in, questioning whether they think Zimmerman “did the right thing and is innocent” and whether they “believe George Zimmerman killed because of race.”

He also asks viewers if they can relate to Zimmerman or Trayvon Martin, the Sentinel reported.

George Zimmerman is facing second-degree murder charges stemming from the shooting death of 17-year-old Martin.

So, if you have strong opinions, let McGraw know. You might just wind up on his show.

DON’T MISS: Prominent Financier’s Daughter Dead After Being Found With Huge Gash On Chin >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.