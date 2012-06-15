Dr Pepper Sticking To Its Guns (N' Roses) Soda Promise

Earlier this year, Dr Pepper notably announced that if Guns N’ Roses finally released its 14-years-in-the-making album Chinese Democracy by the end of 2008, the beverage company would send everyone in America (with the exception of ex-guitarists Slash and Buckethead) a free can of soda. It seemed like a clever publicity stunt at the time, but we bet Dr Pepper never thought they’d actually have to stick to their promise.



Now that Chinese Democracy has been given an official release date, we wondered if Dr Pepper would follow through with its soda pledge. According to Page Six, it will.

Tony Jacobs, VP of marketing for Dr Pepper, told Page Six, “If the rumours are true, we’re putting the Dr Pepper on ice.”

No word on how Dr Pepper actually plans to distribute all that high fructose corn syrup, but we can tell you how many cans of soda it will have to write down and what that’s worth. According to the latest census figure there are 305,379,260 people in the U.S.—who knows what the cutoff date for soda eligibility is. So, at roughly $1 a can, that’s $305 million worth of soda.

Good luck rationalizing that to shareholders!

