Christians Are Furious At This Dr. Pepper Evolution Ad On Facebook

Dr. Pepper posted this ad to its Facebook page two hours ago. The post has already garnered more than 600 comments, most from people who are angry that the soda brand is promoting evolution.
The post also hit the website Reddit, resulting in members of its atheism forum defending evolution.
Here’s the ad:
Photo: Dr. Pepper Facebook page
Here are some of the responses:
Photo: Facebook screengrab
Photo: Facebook screengrab
Photo: Facebook screengrab
Photo: Facebook screengrab
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.