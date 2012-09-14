Christians Are Furious At This Dr. Pepper Evolution Ad On Facebook

Ashley Lutz

Dr. Pepper posted this ad to its Facebook page two hours ago. The post has already garnered more than 600 comments, most from people who are angry that the soda brand is promoting evolution. 

The post also hit the website Reddit, resulting in members of its atheism forum defending evolution. 

Here’s the ad: 

dr pepper evolution ad

Photo: Dr. Pepper Facebook page

Here are some of the responses: 

dr pepper evolution ad

Photo: Facebook screengrab

dr pepper

Photo: Facebook screengrab

dr pepper

Photo: Facebook screengrab

dr pepper evolution ad

Photo: Facebook screengrab

