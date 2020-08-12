Dr Pepper confirms that some of its flavours are experiencing a shortage in the US, as fans panic over their disappearance from shelves

- On Monday, Dr Pepper acknowledged a shortage of some of its products in stores after customers complained they couldn’t find their favourite flavours.
- The news follows recent customer complaints about a shortage of Coca-Cola products.
- Coca-Cola plans to discontinue some product lines, but Dr Pepper said that it is working on bringing all of its products back.
- Supply chain issues are a widespread side effect of the pandemic that has touched all corners of the grocery store.
If you’re craving a specific kind of Dr Pepper, you just might be out of luck.
On Monday, Dr Pepper confirmed on Facebook and Twitter that the company is suffering a shortage of some of its products in stores.
We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!
Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw
— Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020
Fans previously reached out to Dr. Pepper on Twitter saying they couldn’t find their favourite flavours anywhere.
I'm going to need @drpepper to step up production of #dietdrpeppercreamsoda asap. I can't find it anymore. I hear stories of it on shelves, but it's turned into a unicorn. #drpepper
— Nick Muller (@NickMullerAtl) August 7, 2020
@drpepper where can I find Diet Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda? I’ve been to every local store and no one has it! Zip Code 93940 #dietdrpepper
— Stephanie Loftus (@SnowWhiteSL) August 7, 2020
@drpepper please send more vanilla cream Dr. Pepper. We are always out of stock and my partner loves it. Too much so I am worried for his mental health. Please and thank you.
— Worthless Priestess (@IamurDva) August 3, 2020
Coca-Cola has faced similar shortage issues of late.
In July, after fans complained they couldn’t find some Coca-Cola drinks, Coca-Cola announced in its earnings report that it planned to discontinue some of its less profitable brands.
Coca-Cola did not specify which products it plans to discontinue, and also indicated that some of the shortages may be due to pandemic-related production lag. Part of those production delays may be related to a nationwide shortage of aluminium cans.
But it appears none of the missing Dr Pepper items will be discontinued. While Dr Pepper did not give a reason for its product shortage, it noted that the company was working on restoring all of its flavours to store shelves.
Supply chain woes have been a costly side effect of the pandemic, and soda companies are far from the only ones impacted. A breakdown in the meat production process has left farmers with millions of pigs to euthanize and billions of pounds of potatoes to destroy.
