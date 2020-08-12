Dr Pepper confirms that some of its flavours are experiencing a shortage in the US, as fans panic over their disappearance from shelves

Irene Jiang
Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesBottles of Dr Pepper soda.
  • On Monday, Dr Pepper acknowledged a shortage of some of its products in stores after customers complained they couldn’t find their favourite flavours.
  • The news follows recent customer complaints about a shortage of Coca-Cola products.
  • Coca-Cola plans to discontinue some product lines, but Dr Pepper said that it is working on bringing all of its products back.
  • Supply chain issues are a widespread side effect of the pandemic that has touched all corners of the grocery store.
If you’re craving a specific kind of Dr Pepper, you just might be out of luck.

On Monday, Dr Pepper confirmed on Facebook and Twitter that the company is suffering a shortage of some of its products in stores.

Fans previously reached out to Dr. Pepper on Twitter saying they couldn’t find their favourite flavours anywhere.

Coca-Cola has faced similar shortage issues of late.

In July, after fans complained they couldn’t find some Coca-Cola drinks, Coca-Cola announced in its earnings report that it planned to discontinue some of its less profitable brands.

Coca-Cola did not specify which products it plans to discontinue, and also indicated that some of the shortages may be due to pandemic-related production lag. Part of those production delays may be related to a nationwide shortage of aluminium cans.

But it appears none of the missing Dr Pepper items will be discontinued. While Dr Pepper did not give a reason for its product shortage, it noted that the company was working on restoring all of its flavours to store shelves.

Supply chain woes have been a costly side effect of the pandemic, and soda companies are far from the only ones impacted. A breakdown in the meat production process has left farmers with millions of pigs to euthanize and billions of pounds of potatoes to destroy.

