Dr. Peisan makes automated LEGO creations. His most intricate one yet is this sushi restaurant. It has a motorised conveyor belt that actually runs, giving LEGO food to the colourful characters inside.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

