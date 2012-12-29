Dr. Oz: The Future Of Medicine Will Depend On Technology, Not Doctors

Dr. Oz believes that technology and advancements in design and functionality of everyday objects will play a great part in the future of health and medicine.



“I see the car, which is right now one of the most unused spaces in our lives, becoming a mobile examination suite for you,” said the heart surgeon, turned talk show host, at our IGNITION conference. “It can weigh you, it can tell how stressed you are by how you grip the steering wheel, the sweat on your fingers, heart rate variability…”

Watch below his take on what medicine will look like in a few years:

Produced by Business Insider Video

